Vehicle hits woman trying to cross Hollywood Avenue

A woman was struck by a vehicle as she was trying to cross the street in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A pedestrian was hit by a car as she was crossing a Shreveport street.

It happened at 10:28 p.m. Monday at Hollywood at Jewella avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities say the woman's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Shreveport police have three units on the scene outside Hollywood Mini Mart in the 3600 block of Hollywood.

Also there are two Shreveport Fire Department units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

