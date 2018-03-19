Man pleads guilty for lesser sentence in Caddo Parish

A Vivian man will spend the next 35 years in prison after confessing to manslaughter Monday.

James Taylor III, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the March 30, 2016, slaying of 24-year-old James Carroll.

Taylor was originally charged with second-degree murder. The pleading to a lesser charge was accepted after consultation with the victim’s father.

If Taylor was convicted of second-degree murder, he would be facing a possible mandatory life sentence.

Carroll was shot by Taylor at a Vivian apartment complex after a fight.

Taylor was sentenced to 35 years in prison at hard labor without the possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

