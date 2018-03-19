Panola College to host aerial dance performance

Panola College will host an outdoor aerial dance performance across the Student Center in April. (Source: Blue Lapis Light)

Panola College will host an outdoor aerial dance performance across the Student Center in April.

The show called “Twilight” will be performed by Blue Lapis Light that features four aerial dancers in harnesses moving across the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center on Tuesday, Apr. 24th.

The dance starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Blue Lapis Light specializes in aerial silks, Spanish web and harnesses. Each technique requires extensive training to gain strength and beauty in movement as well as awareness of personal safety.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the performance.

