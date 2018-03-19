$7,000 guaranteed for winning Dylan Poche fishing tourney

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

For the first time, the family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche is breaking their silence with a new effort to turn their tragedy into a triumph for others.

For the first time, the family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche is breaking their silence with a new effort to turn their tragedy into a triumph for others.

The family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche honored the late fisherman with a bass fishing tournament Sunday afternoon. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship. The scholarship will honor Dylan, a freshman member of the Demon Fishing Team.

The family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche honored the late fisherman with a bass fishing tournament Sunday afternoon. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship. The scholarship will honor Dylan, a freshman member of the Demon Fishing Team.

Dylan Poche is #stillfishing, thanks to a social media movement that continues to grow in his memory.

Dylan Poche is #stillfishing, thanks to a social media movement that continues to grow in his memory.

"He was just one of those kids everybody loved and wanted to be around. He had God in his life, and he always put God first," Burt Poche said of his late son Dylan Kyle Poche. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Northwestern State University student Dylan Kyle Poche was fatally stabbed two years ago at the Sibley Lake boat launch. (Source: Dylan Kyle Poche's family)

The third annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournnament will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Cypress Bend boat launch on Toledo Bend Lake. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A bass fishing tournament is keeping alive the memory of a Natchitoches Parish college student who was killed two years ago at one of his favorite lakes.

Dylan Kyle Poche was fatally stabbed at the Sibley Lake boat launch.

On March 24, the third annual bass fishing tournament in his honor will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cypress Bend boat launch on Toledo Bend Lake.

Poche's father hopes the competition reels in a crowd worthy of his late son's larger-than-life personality.

"He was just one of those kids everybody loved and wanted to be around," Burt Poche said.

"He had God in his life, and he always put God first."

More than 80 boats competed last year.

Poche's father hopes more than 100 boats sign up this time around.

A scholarship in Dylan Poche's name has been set up to carry on his life and legacy on the Northwestern State University fishing team.

"This year, hopefully we're going to have a lot more kids applying for the scholarship," Burt Poche said.

"We're giving $8,000 total for scholarship money. That's our goal, to get bigger and bigger and to get kids to come to Northestern and fish."

Click here or look below for Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournnament entry forms, rules and regulations.

First place is guaranteed a $7,000 payout.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.