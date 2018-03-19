$7,000 guaranteed for winning Dylan Poche fishing tourney - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

$7,000 guaranteed for winning Dylan Poche fishing tourney

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A bass fishing tournament is keeping alive the memory of a Natchitoches Parish college student who was killed two years ago at one of his favorite lakes. 

Dylan Kyle Poche was fatally stabbed at the Sibley Lake boat launch. 

On March 24, the third annual bass fishing tournament in his honor will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cypress Bend boat launch on Toledo Bend Lake. 

Poche's father hopes the competition reels in a crowd worthy of his late son's larger-than-life personality.

"He was just one of those kids everybody loved and wanted to be around," Burt Poche said. 

"He had God in his life, and he always put God first."

More than 80 boats competed last year. 

Poche's father hopes more than 100 boats sign up this time around.

A scholarship in Dylan Poche's name has been set up to carry on his life and legacy on the Northwestern State University fishing team.

"This year, hopefully we're going to have a lot more kids applying for the scholarship," Burt Poche said.

"We're giving $8,000 total for scholarship money. That's our goal, to get bigger and bigger and to get kids to come to Northestern and fish."

Click here or look below for Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournnament entry forms, rules and regulations.

First place is guaranteed a $7,000 payout.

