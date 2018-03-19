Sobriety checkpoint planned in Shreveport Friday night

Be on the lookout this weekend because the Shreveport Police Department is holding a safety checkpoint Friday night in East Shreveport.

The checkpoint is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

It will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers and seatbelt violations along with any other violations that could potentially harm the safety of those on the roadways.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of those drunk drivers who take the streets.

