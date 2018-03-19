Sobriety checkpoint planned in Shreveport Friday night

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Sunday afternoon, Madison police arrested five individuals for drug activity at a home.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
