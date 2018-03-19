Authorities expand search of river for missing woman, son

Authorities expanded their search for 53-year-old Jennifer Wilson and 31-year-old Coty Wilson farther south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge March 19. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities expanded their search Monday for a woman and her son who possibly are missing in or along Red River.

Sheriff's deputies have been searching for 53-year-old Jennifer Wilson and 31-year-old Coty Wilson, of the 300 block of Cottage Grove in Benton, since passing motorists spotted her silver Chevrolet Impala abandoned on the top of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge around 6:40 p.m. March 15.

There have been no reports of anyone seeing the two on the bridge.

"Bossier detectives did confirm there was a note from Jennifer in the vehicle and another note from Coty at another location, both which appear to be written as 'goodbye' notes but don’t appear to necessarily be suicide notes," sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The two Wilsons last were seen in the same car about 4 p.m. Thursday at a gas station in northern Caddo Parish.

Jennifer Wilson stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Coty Wilson stands 5.5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Both have brown hair and eyes.

The Bossier and Caddo sheriffs' marine patrol units searched Red River through the weekend.

On Monday, the search was expanded farther south of the LA 2 bridge.

And the search fleet was expanded to include five watercraft in an effort to cover more water more quickly and to search bank areas more closely, Davis said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the Wilsons to call Bossier sheriff's detectives at (318) 965-2203.

