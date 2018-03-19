2 show up to Shreveport fire station with gunshot wounds - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

2 show up to Shreveport fire station with gunshot wounds

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
Police say 2 men were shot just before 12:30 p.m. Monday somewhere on Pouncy Lane. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12) Police say 2 men were shot just before 12:30 p.m. Monday somewhere on Pouncy Lane. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)
The men showed up in a green car with multiple bullet holes and left it in front of the fire station. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12) The men showed up in a green car with multiple bullet holes and left it in front of the fire station. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after two men showed up to a fire station with gunshot wounds Monday afternoon. 

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. somewhere on Pouncy Lane.

The two men were shot multiple times and drove about a block to Shreveport Fire Station 6 in the 2000 block of David Raines Road, according to police spokeswoman Angie Willhite. 

The men showed up in a green car with multiple bullet holes and left it in front of the fire station.

The men, believed to be in their 20's, were taken to University Health hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one of the men was shot in the back and the other was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:57:39 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:56:56 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:29:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly