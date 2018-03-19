2 show up to Shreveport fire station with gunshot wounds

The men showed up in a green car with multiple bullet holes and left it in front of the fire station. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after two men showed up to a fire station with gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. somewhere on Pouncy Lane.

The two men were shot multiple times and drove about a block to Shreveport Fire Station 6 in the 2000 block of David Raines Road, according to police spokeswoman Angie Willhite.

The men showed up in a green car with multiple bullet holes and left it in front of the fire station.

The men, believed to be in their 20's, were taken to University Health hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one of the men was shot in the back and the other was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

