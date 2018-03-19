Man arrested, accused of home burglary

A man is behind bars facing charges after Shreveport police believe he burglarizing an east Shreveport home in mid-February.

Police say on February 16 just before 12 p.m., a man broke into a home in the 1400 block of Oden Street and stole items.

The victim’s home surveillance system captured the bandit on video.

Detectives gathered evidence and got a charging 39-year-old Otis Berthey III, of the 2200 block of Riverwood Loop in Bossier City, with one count of simple burglary.

On March 15 the US Marshal’s Task Force took Berthey into custody and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center on his warrant.

