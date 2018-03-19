Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants coming to Shreveport-Bossier Ci - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants coming to Shreveport-Bossier City

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Twenty years ago, Miss Massachusetts Shawnae Jebbia was crowned Miss USA 1998 in Shreveport-Bossier City. (Source: Miss USA pageant)
Hirsch Memorial Coliseum (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport-Bossier City leaders announced Monday afternoon that the Miss USA pageant is coming back.

And the Miss Teen USA pageant is coming with it.

The announcement was made at 2 p.m. at Shreveport's historic Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

KSLA News 12 livestreamed the event.

The 2018 Miss USA pageant will be held at 7 p.m. May 21 at Shreveport's Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

And for the first time, the Miss Teen USA pageant will be held immediately before the Miss USA pageant.

While here for 11 days, the contestants will stay at Margaritaville in Bossier City.

Opportunities to sponsor or volunteer with the pageant are available by clicking here.

This year's Miss USA pageant marks the 20th anniversary of the competition’s first appearance Shreveport-Bossier City.

    •   
