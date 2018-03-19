Centerpoint: No evacuations after reported gas leak

A Shreveport fire truck is on the scene of a reported gas leak. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak on Hollywood Avenue between Hearne Avenue and Mansfield Road.

An official with Centerpoint Energy said they have crews heading to the scene. Fire Chief Skip Pinkston said crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported gas leak at the intersection of Ledbetter Street and Hollywood. He told KSLA News 12 that three units on the scene are evaluating the gas levels right now.

Corporal Angie Willhite with the Shreveport Police Department says Hollywood between 2nd Street and Bernstein Avenue is closed. Traffic heading southbound is being diverted onto Ledbetter.

Generally, police are asking people to avoid Hollywood and take another route onto Union Avenue or Linwood Avenue.

Pinkston said a construction crew struck a gas line. The Centerpoint official said a private contractor working on a sewer line for the city cut one of the utility's main lines.

No evacuations have been ordered.

