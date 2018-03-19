Dance for the Cure contestants to be revealed - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Dance for the Cure contestants to be revealed

Ed Walsh and Chrissi Coile Reesby hosting Dance for the Cure 2017. (Source: Susan G. Komen North Louisiana via Facebook) Ed Walsh and Chrissi Coile Reesby hosting Dance for the Cure 2017. (Source: Susan G. Komen North Louisiana via Facebook)
Susan G. Komen North Louisiana is gearing up for its south Dancing for the Cure event, in which local media personalities from the ArkLaTex will dance off for the coveted Pink Mirror Ball trophy.

The big reveal is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. in the Bossier Conference Room at the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel.

Dancing for the Cure 2018 will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Horseshoe Riverdome.

Tickets for the event and online voting/People’s Choice Competition will go live on Monday at komennorthlouisiana.org.

Ed Walsh and Chrissi Coile will emcee the pink-tie event with Vicki’s School of Dance providing choreography and training of the celebrity dancers as well as their alumnae dance troupe to perform.

All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen North Louisiana. 

Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50% by 2026.

