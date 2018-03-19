Shreveport felon pleads guilty to having drugs, gun

A Shreveport man is in custody after leading state police and deputies on a chase in north Bossier on April 28, 2017. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man previously convicted of a felony pleaded guilty Tuesday to having drugs and a pistol in his car, according to United States Attorney.

William Charles Riggs, 44, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the guilty plea, Louisiana State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Riggs’ vehicle on April 28, 2017, in Bossier Parish.

The trooper saw the car straddling the center line, and when the traffic stop was initiated, the car sped off at a high rate of speed.

The car eventually crashed, and Riggs escaped on foot. He was later arrested.

Troopers found 27.21 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol in the car.

The U.S. attorney says Riggs faces five to 40 years in prison for the drug count and not less than five years in prison for the firearms count. He also faces five years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

The court set a sentencing date of June 14, 2018.

