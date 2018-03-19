Homes, vehicle struck with bullets

Shreveport police are investigating after two homes and a vehicle were struck with bullets early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 3:20 in the 400 block of Brookbriar Drive.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they discovered that the two homes and vehicle had been hit.

Police say there were people in both homes, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

