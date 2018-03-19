LA taxpayers urged to check refund status online - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA taxpayers urged to check refund status online

(Source: KSLA)
LOUISIANA (KSLA) -

Louisiana taxpayers are being reminded that they check the status of their state income tax refunds online with the “Where’s My Refund?” app on the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) website.

LDR officials say due to extremely high call volume during tax filing season, taxpayers will get a faster answer about their refund status by searching online instead of calling.

Taxpayers can visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/refund and enter their social security number, the relevant tax year, filing status and the refund amount shown on tax return.

Taxpayers can generally expect their refunds within 60 days of the filing date if they file their taxes electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns, according to LDR officials.

LDR also says refunds can be delayed if taxpayers fail to keep their addresses current with the Department of Revenue, if there are math errors or other problems with the tax return or if the return triggers fraud indicators.

Since LDR began accepting and processing 2017 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 29, the department says it has issued more than 404,000 individual income tax refunds.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is May 15.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

