Natchitoches Parish residents calling for government change over road conditions

Johnson Chute Road has about 50 residents living on it, although some parts of the road are nearly impossible to drive on. (Source: KSLA)

Natchitoches Parish Council has agreed to let any citizen address them about the road conditions throughout the parish at a regularly scheduled council meeting Monday.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 200 Church Street in Natchitoches.

Many residents have reached out to KSLA News 12 for help with this matter.

KSLA reporter Josh Roberson sat down with President Rick Nowlins for comments on the roads and why some residents believe the best course of action may be changing the government back to a police jury.

"They're very frustrated. We have horrible roads in this parish, over a thousand roads, over 800 miles and nearly 500 is still gravel in 2018. Every time you have a rain, people get stuck in the roads, and when it drys, we send our motor graders out to fix it. It's a situation where they're very frustrated, I'm very frustrated, many of our roads would grade low or worse under the DOTD standards," said Nowlins.

