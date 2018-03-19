Natchitoches Parish residents calling for government change over - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Natchitoches Parish residents calling for government change over road conditions

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Connect
Johnson Chute Road has about 50 residents living on it, although some parts of the road are nearly impossible to drive on. (Source: KSLA) Johnson Chute Road has about 50 residents living on it, although some parts of the road are nearly impossible to drive on. (Source: KSLA)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Natchitoches Parish Council has agreed to let any citizen address them about the road conditions throughout the parish at a regularly scheduled council meeting Monday.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 200 Church Street in Natchitoches.

Many residents have reached out to KSLA News 12 for help with this matter.

KSLA reporter Josh Roberson sat down with President Rick Nowlins for comments on the roads and why some residents believe the best course of action may be changing the government back to a police jury.

"They're very frustrated. We have horrible roads in this parish, over a thousand roads, over 800 miles and nearly 500 is still gravel in 2018. Every time you have a rain, people get stuck in the roads, and when it drys, we send our motor graders out to fix it. It's a situation where they're very frustrated, I'm very frustrated, many of our roads would grade low or worse under the DOTD standards," said Nowlins.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:26 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:26:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:18:12 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly