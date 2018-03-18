Shreveport church honors dozens of first responders

"The reality is we see people in their worst times, and we wanted to see them in fellowship," Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

First responders from throughout Northwest Louisiana were honored Sunday for their selfless service to the community.

Shreveport Baptist Temple hosted its 5th annual First Responders Appreciation Day ceremony.

Louisiana state troopers, Shreveport police officers, Caddo and Bossier sheriff's deputies, as well as Shreveport firefighters received praise for their daily efforts.

Appreciating officers in a church setting allows law enforcement to further connect with the community, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

"The heroes of our community is that local firefighter or that local police officer," he continued.

"Whether it's state troopers or whether it's deputies, or police officers, or EMTs, these folks do amazing work for our community and we want to tell them how much we appreciate them."

The ceremony also serves as an opportunity for the community to learn more about the role law enforcement serves in society, Davis said.

"The reality is we see people in their worst times, and we wanted to see them in fellowship."

Among those making remarks during the program was Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, who officially proclaimed Sunday as "First Responders Appreciation Day."

Retired Lt. Col. Byron Lafield, a Shreveport Baptist Temple parishioner, said showing support for those who place their lives in danger every day is paramount.

"It's just really important to honor people who are willing to serve and give their lives for other individuals," said Lafield, formerly of the Louisiana Army National Guard.

"The first responders we're honoring here today are the ones who show up for work, who do what they're supposed to do, treat people with respect and fairly."

After the ceremony Sunday, first responders were treated to a catfish lunch.

