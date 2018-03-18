Photograph of DeSoto DA in 'Unbuckled' T-shirt draws ire

Four members of the Baton Rouge police department have been placed on paid administrative leave while they are being investigated for possible payroll fraud, two sources close to the case said Friday.

Four members of the Baton Rouge police department have been placed on paid administrative leave while they are being investigated for possible payroll fraud, two sources close to the case said Friday.

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have either resigned or left the department in connection with the controversial overtime ticket-writing program, called Local Agency Compensated Enforcement, commonly referred to as LACE.

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have either resigned or left the department in connection with the controversial overtime ticket-writing program, called Local Agency Compensated Enforcement, commonly referred to as LACE.

A review of thousands of pages of documents show that payroll fraud by deputies in the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, was possibly more widespread than officials initially indicated.

A review of thousands of pages of documents show that payroll fraud by deputies in the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, was possibly more widespread than officials initially indicated.

Three DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s deputies are without a job after abusing an overtime ticket-writing program.

Three DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s deputies are without a job after abusing an overtime ticket-writing program.

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave as an investigation into the possible abuse of an overtime ticket-writing program widens, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle tells KSLA Investigates.

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave as an investigation into the possible abuse of an overtime ticket-writing program widens, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle tells KSLA Investigates.

This photograph of District Attorney Gary Evans flanked by DeSoto's 911 administrator and Mansfield's police chief is stirring comments on Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

Some Facebook users are beside themselves over a photograph of DeSoto Parish's district attorney.

It shows Gary Evans wearing a T-shirt bearing only the word "Unbuckled."

He is flanked by two former DeSoto Parish sheriff candidates.

The Facebook users are interpreting the photo as an obvious sign of disrespect for Rodney Arbuckle, who announced Thursday that he would be retiring the next day.

Evans, when contacted Sunday, dismissed the comments about the photo as propaganda generated by Arbuckle's supporters in an attempt to make something out of nothing.

"It ain't no big deal."

The district attorney said the photograph was taken Thursday or Friday.

"Somebody gave me that T-shirt. What does it mean? I don't know."

Evans would not say who gave him the T-shirt nor who took the photograph.

It also is not immediately known how the photograph came to be on Facebook.

Hallie Deutsch posted it Saturday night with the comment "DISRESPECT is an UNDERSTATEMENT."

Attempts to learn how she came about getting the photograph have not yet been successful.

But her post has since been shared by about 150 people, including Arbuckle.

The retired sheriff said Sunday that the photograph speaks for itself.

"It is just showing ya'll what I have been dealing with the past several years," Arbuckle said. "Some of this is one reason I decided to retire."

In the photograph with Evans are DeSoto 911 administrator Bruce Vanderhoeven and Mansfield Police Chief Gary Hobbs.

Slightly more than two years ago, Arbuckle made history by being elected DeSoto sheriff for the fifth consecutive time.

He got 78 percent of the vote. His only opponent in the election Oct. 24, 2015, was Hobbs.

Vanderhoeven, a former state trooper, placed second in an earlier four-way race for sheriff.

Arbuckle got 74 percent of the votes cast Oct. 20, 2007.

Vanderhoeven, one of three challengers in that election, finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

To offset the "Unbuckled" T-shirt, Facebook commenter Donisa Pierce Tingle suggested #BackTheBuckle!

Charlotte Byrd Newcomb responded that perhaps everyone who plans to attend Arbuckle's retirement party Monday evening should wear a shirt bearing that hashtag.

And some comments on the photograph encourage people to remember it come election time.

A special election will have to be held to fill the remainder Arbuckle's term. The soonest that could happen is November.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.