ETX woman dies when she runs in front of 18-wheeler on I-20

A woman died when she ran into the path of a tractor-trailer rig traveling east on Interstate 20.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified her as 32-year-old Lea Celeste Williford, of Marshall, Texas.

The accident happened about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in eastern Harrison County, Texas.

Troopers' preliminary investigation indicates Williford was walking west on the shoulder of eastbound I-20 near Waskom when she ran into the path of the 2019 Freightliner that was towing a semi-trailer.

Williford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.