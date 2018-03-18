LSUS punches ticket to NAIA Final Four

Provided by the LSUS Media Department
Pilots Build Double-Digit Lead in Second Half to Outlast Pioneers and Punch Semifinal Ticket
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – LSU Shreveport (La.) built a 10-point lead early in the second half that proved to be enough to hold off Wayland Baptist (Texas), 71-66, and earn a place in the Fab Four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship, Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium. The Pilots will play the winner of Graceland (Iowa) and Montana Western on Monday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.
LSU Shreveport
The Pilots are making their 14th appearance at the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship, all coming in the past 14 seasons...LSU Shreveport last advanced to the semifinals in 2013, falling to Georgetown (Ky.), 90-88...LSU Shreveport is now 2-1 all-time in quarterfinal games...This year's opening round win over Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) was the Pilots' first national tournament win since 2013...LSU Shreveport is now 11-13 all-time in Kansas City...The Pilots are one of four teams from the Red River Athletic conference to qualify for this year's tournament and one of three (along with LSU Alexandria and Our Lady of the Lake (Tex.)) to advance to the quarterfinals...Red River Athletic Conference teams are 9-1 at this year's national tournament...LSU Shreveport is 10-2 against tournament qualifiers...LSU Shreveport and LSU Alexandria are the first set of semifinalists from the same conference and same state since Campbellsville (Ky.) and Georgetown (Ky.) of the Mid-South Conference accomplished the feat in 2016.
Wayland Baptist
The Pioneers are making their 18th appearance in the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship and fourth in the last five seasons...Prior to this season, Wayland Baptist's last trip to the quarterfinals was in 1985, when the Pioneers made it to the championship game before losing, 82-80 in overtime, to Fort Hays State (Kan.)...The Pioneers are now 1-1 all-time in quarterfinal games...Wayland Baptist is now 11-18 all-time in the national tournament...The Pioneers are one of five Sooner Athletic Conference teams in this year's national tournament, but the only one to advance to the quarterfinals...Wayland Baptist is 11-6 against teams in the tournament field...Wayland Baptist ends its season having won seven of their last nine games...Wayland Baptist is the first team seeded as low as No. 7 to make it to the quarterfinals since No. 8 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) and No. 13 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) both accomplished the feat in 2015 and were attempting to become the first team seeded as low as No. 7 to advance to the semifinals since eighth-seeded Emmanuel (Ga.) made it to the championship game of the 2014 tournament before losing to Vanguard (Calif.).
