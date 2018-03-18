2018 LHSBCA East vs West All Star Weekend - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2018 LHSCA East vs West All Star Weekend

2018 LHSBCA East vs West All Star Weekend

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The Louisiana High School East vs West All Star Weekend put the fans in the seats Saturday in at Bossier Parish Community College.

The best seniors in the state of Louisiana selected by the Coaches association played their final high school basketball game.

The West squad defeated the East squad 91-86. Woodlawn's Jalen Brooks was named MVP he finished with 16 points.

