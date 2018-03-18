2018 LHSBCA East vs West All Star Weekend

The Louisiana High School East vs West All Star Weekend put the fans in the seats Saturday in at Bossier Parish Community College.
The best seniors in the state of Louisiana selected by the Coaches association played their final high school basketball game.
The West squad defeated the East squad 91-86. Woodlawn's Jalen Brooks was named MVP he finished with 16 points.
