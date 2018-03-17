3-year-old recovering after being hit in the face by buckshot

A little girl is recovering from injuries she received from walking down a busy Shreveport street.

Officers got the call just before 3 p.m. to University Health when a 3-year-old girl was sent in with an injury to the face.

The child's mother said that the two of them were walking down Linwood Avenue when they heard the sound of gunshots.

That's when the woman noticed her daughter's face was bloodied.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the child was struck multiple times by buckshot.

Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org.

