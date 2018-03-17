SPD: 24-year-old man shot once in shoulder

A 24-year-old is alert and cooperating with Shreveport police at this time after being shot.

Police got the call just after 6:00 to the 7700 block of Wyngate Boulevard. That's near Shreveport's Woodlawn High School.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Melvin Blake, was shot once in the back of his left shoulder.

Investigators say Blake made plans to purchase a firearm and was told to meet the seller on Bernice Circle.

When Blake contacted the seller, two individuals, they reportedly asked for money than the initially agreed price for the gun.

According to reports Blake gave the original form of payment to the subjects but they reportedly tried to leave without giving him the firearm.

Police say that's when Blake grabbed the gun from one of the men and they struggled before the accomplish shot Blake.

Blake then fled the scene, later stopping on Wyngate Boulevard for help.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

