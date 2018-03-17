Cinderella Project gives away 165 dresses to ArkLaTex high school girls

There are a few moments more memorable in a girl's life than high school prom. With the big night on the horizon, 165 girls from around the ArkLaTex took home their dresses Saturday thanks to the efforts of the Cinderella Project.

"This is my first prom, you know, it's a big deal," said Briyonna Daniels, a senior at Northwood High School. "I'm just happy I found my dress really."

Prom dresses are donated throughout the year to the Cinderella Project, where they are then dry cleaned for future use. When a student arrived to pick out the perfect dress Saturday, they were paired with a personal stylist.

"Oh my gosh, I feel like I've been waiting for years to show up this morning," said Maria Frank, a Cinderella Project volunteer. "It's an incredible experience to be part of for someone else."

Frank said picking out a prom dress is often one of the most exciting times for a high school girl.

"I remember when I was a junior or senior in high school, I remember shopping for my prom dress and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Frank. "Once you graduate, you typically go on and you're not attending a prom ever again...it's so significant."

Daniels said she was specifically interested in a burgundy dress prior to arriving but ultimately ended up choosing a black gown.

"My mind was blown, it was blown," Daniels said. "It fitted just right, it was everything I wanted."

