Over a hundred people taken into custody at SWAR cockfighting ring

Multiple agencies are on the scene of an illegal cockfighting ring in Sevier County, just north of DeQueen.

Authorities at the scene say that over a hundred people, including spectators, are being taken into custody to be charged.

Some dead birds have been found, and close to 200 live birds are at the scene.

Sevier County Sheriff's Office, DeQueen Police Department, Arkansas State Police are among many other departments working in the investigation. Over 52 officers assisted in the raid.

Sheriff Robert Gentry has headed this 18-month investigation. Authorities say that the locations of the fight move every weekend, but about every fourth week, the would end up at today's location.

The scene is still very active at this time. The investigation is open and authorities hope this will lead to further arrests.

