Shamrock Shuffle takes runners to the streets on St. Patrick's Day

The Barksdale Officers’ Spouses Club held their 3rd annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk on Saturday.

The race started and ended at Marilynn’s Place on Fern Avenue.

All proceeds benefited Barksdale family members, college scholarships and causes such as the Military Ball of the ArkLaTex.

Shreveport native and first responder Jay Muller has participated in the Shamrock Shuffle 2 of 3 years this event has been in existence.

Amy Natalini was this year's first place women's finisher. She came in at 18:54.

Natalini stated that there was no better way to spend St. Patricks Day than to participate in the Shamrock Shuffle.

After the race concluded, family and friends enjoyed games, beignets, green beer, and frozen yogurt provided by Sweet Frog.

