1 dead in overnight crash on I-20

a vehicle crash on I-20 at Benton Road has left one dead. (Source: Raycom graphics)

Bossier City Police responded to a vehicle crash that has left one dead overnight.

It happened on I-20 at the Benton Road intersection around 2:00 this morning.

A pickup truck was speeding when it struck the back of a tractor-trailer truck before crashing into a third car.

The pickup truck then began spinning into the center divider before it fell between the bridge on Benton Road overpass and Barksdale Blvd.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Jeremy Moore, 32 of Dubach, LA.

There were three others inside the pickup truck who are suffering from serious conditions.

The driver and passenger inside the tractor-trailer truck sustained no injuries.

The passenger inside the third car was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.