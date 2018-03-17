Police investigates early morning shooting

Police investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized with serious injuries.(Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Police say a man was dropped off at Willis Knighton South Hospital emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

The person who dropped off the man is described as a tall, thin, black male in a blue two-door vehicle.

Emergency room personnel discovered at least three gunshot wounds to the man’s back but they are considered non-life threatening.

Details are limited at this time, anyone with information on the location of the shooting or the circumstances that led to the incident is urged to call the police.

You can reach Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 and Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or Lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.