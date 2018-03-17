Accused driver in 2015 fatal-hit-and run booked into jail

Emily R. Fields, 28, of the 2100 block of Nina Street in Bossier City, one count each of felony hit and run and obstruction of justice (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A woman accused of fatally injuring a mentally challenged man is in Caddo Correctional Center on Friday night.

Emily R. Fields, 28, of Bossier City is charged with hit and run and obstruction of justice. Those charges stem from a 2015 incident that led to 62-year-old Nathaniel Nicholson's death.

Nicholson, 62, was struck and left along the roadway just after 9 p.m. Oct. 4, 2015, in the 7600 block of Fairfield Avenue.

He died after being taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Detectives said Fields was possibly is living in the Dallas area after having fled Northwest Louisiana. Police say that she had her car painted and repaired following the incident to avoid having any evidence gathered relating to the crime.

Fields has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond amount totals $60,000.

