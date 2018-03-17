3rd Annual 318 Restaurant Week dubbed a success

There's still one day left to take part in this year's 318 Restaurant Week.

The event features 35 restaurants, from casual to formal in the Shreveport-Bossier, all offering lunch and dinner specials ranging to $10 to $20.

At Real BBQ and More restaurant in the 58-hundred block Fairfield Avenue, word of mouth has kept is doors open and loyal customers streaming through.

"I tell everybody that travels to Shreveport, 'stop by this spot on your way to Baton Rouge or New Orleans,'" Branden Johnson said.

The 318 Restaurant Week is a five-day event that kicked-off Tuesday. It's the brain-child of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau that began in 2016.

"I want people to think of 318 Restaurant Week as sort of an organized push to support local," explained Chris Jay, the tourist bureau public relations manager.

He told us local restaurants help preserve the character and spirit of a town or city.

"Well, we want to keep our special, unique local places not just alive but thriving and growing."

This is the third year in a row for the 318 Restaurant Week here in Shreveport-Bossier. And they've called it a big success so far, not only because of the crowds but because they're seeing some new faces.

Real BBQ pitmaster Harvey Clay described their clientele as ranging from locals to out-of-town visitors.

"We're so small, so new," Clay said. "We've never advertised in 8 years, that we're unrecognized. And so, people are finding us and are stumbling into us. They're giving us great feedback."

And if the first 7 months here are any indication, Clay concluded that you can expect to see Real BBQ here for a long time to come.

The final day of 318 Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier is this Saturday, March 17.

For more information on this effort, including a list of participating restaurants and their locations, just check out their website here.

