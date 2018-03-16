Surveillance video shows 2 men shoplifting in Shreveport

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of these two people. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking the public’s help to identify a pair of reported thieves accused of shoplifting at a drug store in January.

It happened at the Drug Emporium Drug Store in the 5800 block of East Kings Highway on January 4.

Surveillance video from the store reveals two people walked into the store and took more than $100 in merchandise.

The suspects can be seen lingering in the aisles and putting items into a large bag.

The duo then exits the store without paying for the merchandise.

Anybody can call them at 318-673-7373 or visit on their website www.lockemup.org.

