Shreveport police need help identifying two accused thieves

Surveillance video from the store shows two women walked into the business just before closing and as one distracted the employees, the other took a money bag from the counter. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a duo of sticky-fingered bandits following a theft at an antique store last week. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a duo of sticky-fingered bandits following a theft at an antique store last week.

Shreveport police were called to the 700 block of Gladstone Blvd. on reports of a theft around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7th.

Surveillance video from the store shows two women walked into the business just before closing and as one distracted the employees, the other took a money bag from the counter.

Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the women responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.