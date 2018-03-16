Second suspect arrested in stabbing; police seek 1 more

The attack happened just after 4 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Community in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A second person in connection with the stabbing of two women Tuesday morning is now in police custody.

Damien Updite, 38, turned himself in Friday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a bond set at $500,000.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Bryan Todd was arrested for his alleged role in the crime.

Police are still looking for one more unidentified person in connection with this violent stabbing.

It all started on Tuesday around 4 a.m. when officers were called to the 6900 block of Buncombe Road on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Whitney Haynes and 49-year-old Debra McDonald with multiple stab wounds following an attack.

Anybody with information about this crime is asked to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website www.lockemup.org.

