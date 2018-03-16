3 in police custody following attempted burglary

Two men and one woman are in police custody after attempting to steal a motorcycle on Friday afternoon.

Police got a call just before 6:30 p.m. when a man noticed his motorcycle in the back of a pickup truck.

According to Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines, the motorcycle's owner began to follow the truck, and the truck began to travel through the Broadmoor neighborhood in an attempt to lose the motorcycle's owner.

Eventually, the pickup truck stopped in the driveway of a home, and the three occupants fled.

The woman and a man were located by police. A third man was found by a police K-9 officer in a trash can.

The motorcyclist has his bike back, according to Hines. The truck used in the attempted robbery has been impounded.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.