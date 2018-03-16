Mother, son missing after abandon vehicle found

Boat crews resumed their search Friday and nothing has turned up. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her son in the Plain Dealing area.

Jennifer Wilson, 53, and her son Coty Wilson, 31, were last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at a gas station in north Caddo Parish with her silver Chevrolet Impala.

A few hours later, deputies received a call about an abandoned vehicle on Highway 2 bridge over the Red River.

Deputies say the vehicle was registered to Jennifer Wilson.

Deputies found a note from Jennifer in the vehicle and another note from Coty at another location, which deputies described as “goodbye” notes. Deputies say it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a suicide note.

Jennifer stands 5”4’ tall, weighs around 150 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Coty stands 5”6’ tall, weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Deputies say Coty was arrested last week on two counts of obstruction of justice involving an ongoing investigation into the vandalism, burglary and arson of deer camps in Plain Dealing.

Anybody who saw Jennifer or Coty is asked to call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

Their family has been notified, and detectives are concerned for the safety and welfare of the mother and son.

