SPD searching for woman accused of hitting officer with car

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>