SPD searching for woman accused of hitting officer with car

Shreveport police have identified the woman they think hit an officer with a car as she fled from a shoplifting attempt.

A warrant for Tamara D. Lewis, 30, has been issued for one count of aggravated battery.

Just after 8:45 p.m., an off-duty police officer was working a side job as a security officer at the Dillards in Mall St. Vincent when the shoplifter was spotted.

The shoplifter was captured on camera before running off with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying.

The officer spotted the woman, who began to flee from the store into the parking lot. The shoplifter got into a silver or white Chevrolet Impala with a black stripe along the bottom of the car.

However, when she took off, the hit the officer with the vehicle. The officer was not seriously injured and was treated for minor scrapes and bruises.

After investigating, officers got the information it was Lewis, according to a news release.

Bond has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tamara Lewis is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

