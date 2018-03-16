Road closures announced for 'Highwaymen' project

Lights! Cameras! Road closures! In advance of 'The Highwaymen' project that will be filmed in Shreveport, city officials have announced road closures.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas and plan alternate routes. Below are the dates, times and locations of road closures and traffic interruptions.

Monday, March 19, to Wednesday, March 21 , 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interruptions of traffic on Highway 3049 and Gilliam Scotts Slough Road between Ida Missionary Road and Highway LA-2, a total of 12 miles

Monday, March 26 , 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interruptions of traffic on Highway 3049 and Gilliam Scotts Slough Road between Ida Missionary Road and Douglas Road

Tuesday, March 27 , 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.Street closure on McNeil Street between Texas Street and Milam Street. Interruptions of traffic on Louisiana Avenue between Texas Street and Milam Street

Tuesday, March 27, to Thursday, March 29, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Interruptions of traffic on Leonard Road between Ellerbe Road and Hwy LA 1

