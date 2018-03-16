LSU Health Match Day 2018

Today LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine held a Match Day ceremony, where 121 students learned where they will go for residency training.

Match Day is also a strongly anticipated day for the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine.

Monday students received a notification from the National Resident Matching Program of the Association of American Medical Colleges, or the NRMP®, confirming if they matched with a residency program.

Each student’s name was randomly called and given a sealed envelope containing where they are matched.

"Today is an extraordinary day for our institution, the state of Louisiana and most importantly for our students. It is my honor to share that this year represents the most successful Match Day in the history of our health sciences center. These results are a direct reflection on the caliber and commitment of our faculty who work tirelessly in delivering the best possible education and training to our students and residents. I wish the very best to our students staying in Shreveport as well as to those who matched in programs around the country. I am confident each one of them will represent LSU Health Shreveport well strengthening our legacy of successful medical education,” said Chancellor and School of Medicine Dean, Dr. G.E. Ghali.

Each student announced their fate and shared their excitement in front of a crowd of family, friends, faculty and fellow students.

Most of the class were selected to do their residency in Louisiana while other were match with programs country including Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Mount Sinai, Georgetown, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Baylor Scott & White.

The new group of LSUHS residents will be welcomed to Shreveport in July, where they will train at University Health and other partner hospitals.

Match Day ceremonies are held at the same time on the third Friday in March at medical schools around the country.

Throughout their final year of medical school, students apply and travel to residency programs around the country to complete interviews.

Students then rank their preferred residency programs through the National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®.

A computer algorithm then simultaneously takes the list of programs ranked by the student and the list of students ranked by the residency programs to fill available positions.

The NRMP® expects this year’s Main Residency Match to be the largest in history.

Students will receive their Doctorate of Medicine medical degrees in May at graduation before starting their respective residency programs.

