Arkansas teen turning heads on professional bull riding circuit

Hold on to your hats! The Tuff Hedeman Championship bull riding event is coming to Bossier City this weekend.

The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, March 17th at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. Cole Skender of Hamburg, Arkansas is one of the youngest riders on the scene and he's just a junior in high school.

Skender turned 18 in January, in February he got his first ride on a professional bull in El Paso, Texas, earning a 90 point ride on his first run out of the gate.

"It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life," Skender said. "The best ride I’ve ever made and the biggest event by far I’ve ever been to so is great and all the people and everything too."

Skender said he was 13-years-old when he jumped on his first bull.

"I saw some people getting on some bulls, and I said hey I want to try it," Skender said., "(and) I got on with shorts and tennis shoes, no helmet or nothing and just went from there."

He says it took a few years for things to stick.

"When I turned 16 everything just started coming together and started getting easier, and I thought hey there’s really nothing to it, just keep riding."

Skender splits his time now between the professional circuit and the high school rodeos. On Sunday, he'll be heading to Benton for the high school rodeo, hoping to make the nationals.

"I never thought I’d be here (it) just happened," Skender said.

