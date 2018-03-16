SPD on scene of rollover wreck on Clyde Fant Parkway

Shreveport police are on the scene of a crash on Clyde Fant Parkway on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:45 p.m. A white SUV has rolled on its side.

Police on the scene say a silver car was pulling out of an apartment complex, and the white SUV was heading southbound and that's where the two vehicles collided.

All involved were sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, police on the scene say. Injuries were considered to be minor.

Traffic is flowing at this time, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the scene.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.