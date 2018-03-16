Casting call in Shreveport Bossier

Still looking for your big break into stardom? Look no further, Millennium Studios is hosting a casting call right here in Shreveport-Bossier.

The movie is called “Highwaymen” starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner and directed by John Lee Hancock.

The movie takes you on a journey through the story of Frank Hamer and Manny Gault's mission to find Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow

during the Great Depression Era.

The filming company is looking for:

CAUCASIAN MEN and WOMEN (18+)

AFRICAN AMERICAN MEN (50s to 60s)

CAUCASIAN BOYS (6 to 9)

CAUCASIAN KIDS (9 to 12)

For more information email: highwaymencasting@gmail.com, you must include your name, telephone number, height weight, city of residency and 2 photos.

