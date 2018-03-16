Police looking for alleged car thief

Shreveport Police need help identifying a man accused of hitting another man and stealing his car.

It happened March 14, just before 5:00 p.m. on Jordan Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who disclosed that he was in the parking lot of a business when an unknown male approached him and asked for money.

The victim told police he refused to give money to the suspect and that’s when the suspect reportedly yelled and followed him to the front door of the business.

Just before the victim entered the building, the suspect allegedly struck him at least once in the face causing the victim to drop his car keys.

Investigators say the suspect initially fled the scene on foot but quickly returned, reportedly picked the victim’s keys up, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle has not been located and is described as at 2018 blue Hyundai Santa Fe SUV bearing Louisiana license plate number N467957.

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit information on their website at Lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.