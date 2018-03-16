Teen admits to making threats to school to get girl's attention

A teen is facing charges after Bossier City police say he threatened a school on social media on Thursday.

Bossier City police say they got information that 17-year-old Jaumore Lockhart posted on social media that he was going to "shoot up the school."

Police say Lockhart did not specifically mention any particular school, but he is a student at Bossier Parish Community College.

Police investigated the incident and told BPCC Campus Police and their administration.

Lockhart turned himself into the Bossier City Police Department Friday morning.

Police say Lockhart was interviewed by investigators and admitted to placing the post on social media to get the attention of a female.

Lockhart was charged with terrorizing and booked into the Bossier City Jail.

At this time investigators believe no school was under immediate threat of a shooting, but that it was a malicious post on social media.

