HPD gets 30 Naloxone Kits

The Hope Police Department (HPD) recently received 30 Naloxone Kits thanks to a grant provided by Blue and You Foundation, a foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Naloxone is a drug administered by First Responders to those believed to be in medical distress due to an opioid overdose.

If the drug is mistakenly administered due to the overdose of a different narcotic, it will not harm the person.

Internal policies, procedures, and training have been developed and approved to ensure professional administration of the program and ongoing oversight.

HPD is currently involved in ongoing training and anticipates its Officers will begin carrying the drug shortly.

Arkansas Drug Czar Kirk Lane and Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May were instrumental in obtaining the grant and providing an Officer Training Program.

I would like to think the Blue and You Foundation, Dr. William Bennett of Hope, Drug Czar Kirk Lane, CJI Director Cheryl May and HPD staff for the expertise and effort they bring to ensure the safety of the citizens of our City. This capability not only allows HPD Officers to assist those who are overdosing on an opiate prior to EMS arrival, but it is also available to our First Responders who may be accidentally exposed to a deadly opiate that is airborne or absorbed through the skin during the course of their jobs. Chief of Police JR Wilson stated.

