Editorial: School Walkouts

Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)

On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.

The walkout lasted 17 minutes. One minute for each of the Parkland victims.

The organizers stated that the purpose was to highlight the inaction by Congress against the gun violence that plagues our schools and neighborhoods.

I commend the parents who gave permission and the students for protesting violence in a peaceful manner.

I am glad to see we are teaching our kids to stand up for what they feel is the right thing to do.

It is time for the adults in charge to stand up and find the right solution to protect our kids.

