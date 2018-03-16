Editorial: School Walkouts - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: School Walkouts

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
Connect
Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12) Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.

The walkout lasted 17 minutes. One minute for each of the Parkland victims.

The organizers stated that the purpose was to highlight the inaction by Congress against the gun violence that plagues our schools and neighborhoods.

Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives.

I commend the parents who gave permission and the students for protesting violence in a peaceful manner. 

I am glad to see we are teaching our kids to stand up for what they feel is the right thing to do.

It is time for the adults in charge to stand up and find the right solution to protect our kids.

Copyright 2018 KLSA. All rights reserved.

  • KSLA News 12 EditorialsKSLA News 12 EditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: School Walkouts

    Editorial: School Walkouts

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:22:29 GMT
    Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)
    Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)Students across the Arklatex joined in the walkout to honor those lost lives. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

    Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:45 AM EST2018-02-07 12:45:34 GMT

    There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.

    More >>

    There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.

    More >>

  • Editorial: What next would you like to see from us?

    Editorial: What next would you like to see from us?

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-15 05:16:22 GMT
    "What's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?" asks Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 vice president and general manager. Send email to joe@ksla.com. (Source: KSLA News 12)"What's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?" asks Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 vice president and general manager. Send email to joe@ksla.com. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?

    More >>

    Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly