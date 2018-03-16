BCPD: Man killed after walking in front of vehicle

A man is dead after Bossier City police say he walked out in front of a car Thursday night near Bossier Parish Community College. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

A man is dead after Bossier City police say he walked out in front of a car Thursday night.

Police say it happened in the 7900 block of East Texas Street at around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man was hit after he darted into the path of a GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound on East Texas Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released at this time pending notification of family, according to police.

Investigators say it appears the driver could not avoid the crash.

No citations were issued.

