Suspected shoplifter accused of hitting officer with car

Shreveport police are looking for an accused shoplifter who they believe hit an officer with her car when he tried to stop her Thursday.

The alleged shoplifter was spotted just after 8:45 p.m. at Dillard’s department store in Mall St. Vincent.

A Shreveport Police officer working as an off-duty security detail noticed the woman run from the store into the parking lot.

The officer pursued her on foot and saw her getting into a 2006-2012 model white or silver colored Chevrolet Impala.

Police say in her attempt to get away the woman hit the officer with her car and continued out of the parking lot without stopping.

The officer was not seriously injured and was treated for minor scrapes and bruises.

Police are working to identify and arrest the woman who was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website.

Police say the shoplifter had been seen on video a previous time running off with hundreds of dollars in merchandise without paying for the items.

