Texan found with about 7.5 pounds of heroin in battery gets almost 6 years in prison

A Louisiana state trooper found almost 7.5 pounds of heroin in a Texas man's car battery.

Now 42-year-old Jose Alonzo Hernandez must serve five years and 10 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote also ordered the Brownsville man to serve five years of federal supervised release once he is released from prison, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

Hernandez was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

That's two days shy of the one-year anniversary of the traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.

A trooper found the heroin when he stopped Hernandez's vehicle March 16, 2017.

Hernandez pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to a charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.