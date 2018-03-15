Texarkana man accused of dragging woman as he drove away at a high rate of speed

BOOKED: Adonte Rashaad Starks, 21, of Texarkana, Ark., one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

A 24-year-old Texarkana, Ark., woman suffered a severe head injury when she fell from a moving vehicle and hit the pavement.

Now she is in a Little Rock, Ark., hospital.

A man with whom she had a relationship is in jail, accused of dragging her.

And detectives are looking for at least one other person they believe was in the vehicle when the woman was hurt.

Adonte Rashaad Starks, 21, of Texarkana, Ark., is suspected of dragging the woman with his vehicle Wednesday night on the Texas side of the city.

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested him Thursday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Starks drove the woman to the emergency room at Christus St. Michael on Wednesday night and told staffers at the Texarkana, Texas, hospital that he had found her injured and lying in the roadway near Albertson's in the 3700 block of North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.

Officers who were summoned to the hospital about 9:30 p.m. later determined that the evidence did not support his account of what happened.

They also learned that Starks and the woman recently had been involved in a relationship.

Ultimately, investigators concluded that the incident occurred in Texarkana, Texas.

Now Texarkana, Texas, detectives think Starks and the woman met each other Wednesday night in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Ball Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Authorities suspect the two got into an altercation and, at some point, Starks drove away at a high rate of speed while the woman was partially in the vehicle or hanging onto the outside of the vehicle.

The woman has been transferred to University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Center in Little Rock.

Her condition is not immediately known.

Starks' bond has been set at $100,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the alleged assault to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

