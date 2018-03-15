Capital murder trial date moved yet again for accused cop killer

Cannon was taken into custody just one day after Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood August 5, 2015. (Source: Troy Washington/KSLA News 12)

For at least the fourth time in 2 and a half years the trial date has been moved yet again for the man accused of killing a Shreveport Police officer with that officer's own gun.

Grover Cannon could face the death penalty if found guilty in the brutal murder of 29-year-old Shreveport Police officer Thomas LaValley.

It was a crime that shocked the city. LaValley had been called to the scene to help calm a situation, but was shot dead moments later. Recordings from 911 calls are just as chilling to hear today as they were the night of August 5, 2015:

Caller: "The officer went into the house and about 5 seconds later, I heard like 9 shots."

Dispatcher: "Okay, is the officer shot?"

Caller: "I don't know."

Court documents show when LaValley arrived on scene it was the accused killer's own family who warned LaValley.

Court documents show when LaValley arrived on scene it was the accused killer's own family who warned LaValley.

They said Grover Cannon was inside the house in a quote, "messed-up mind frame" and armed.

Then they watched LaValley walk in. Soon after came word of the shooting in the 911 recording:

Caller: "When the shots started firing we all ran in the house."

Police captured Cannon the next day. Four months later, District Attorney James Stewart made an announcement: "I've already looked at the officer LaValley case and that will proceed as a death penalty case."

Then came the delays for the trial, originally set for February of last year, then moved to Summer 2017 and re-scheduled yet again for April of this year.

All the while, his defense team challenged whether Cannon is mentally fit to stand trial; After testing, three doctors eventually answered yes.

Now, after a hearing on Thursday afternoon in Caddo District Court, Cannon's murder trial has been changed yet again, this time from April 18 to July 23.

And there is a backup date just in case that date doesn't work. That would be August 20. We'll keep you posted.

