Severe weather possible Friday through Sunday

Storm chances make a return for the weekend and severe weather is a possibility over the next few days. Storms look isolated in nature Friday and Saturday, but will likely become more widespread on Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

FRIDAY

We'll likely see a few showers or storms early in the day, but the threat for anything severe is not expected until the afternoon hours.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be across parts of southwest Arkansas and northern Louisiana. IF storms develop they'll be capable of all modes of severe weather including damaging wind gusts, large hail and possibly a tornado.

The limiting factor for storm development Friday afternoon is an expected 'cap' of warm air a few thousand feet up that may not allow thunderstorms to get going. If this 'cap' can be broken, most likely by localized heating, storms would develop rapidly and quickly become severe.

The latest run of Futuretrack continues to show that this 'cap' may hold across all but the eastern fringe of the ArkLaTex.

SATURDAY

Only isolated storms are expected, but any that develop could be severe. The threat though is at the lowest level with just a 'Marginal' risk across the area.

Once again Futuretrack shows only limited storm activity through late afternoon with the possibility of a few strong storms moving into parts of east Texas after 5pm. The primary concern with these storms would be for some large hail.

SUNDAY

After two days of only isolated activity, more widespread showers and storms are expected to affect the ArkLaTex on Sunday. Futuretrack shows a fairly large area of rain and storms arriving during the afternoon hours.

Some of these storms could pose a threat for severe weather along with some locally heavy rain Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Even though right now it appears that widespread and significant severe weather won't occur this weekend, it's always a good idea to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast in case there are any changes.

The StormTracker 12 Weather team makes it easy for you to stay weather aware:

